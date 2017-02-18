XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/02/2017 - 20:36 GMT

I’d Love To Win FA Cup, I Really Would – Tottenham Hotspur Star Makes Confession

 




Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks has insisted that he would love to win the FA Cup and admits that he feels honoured to even get an opportunity to play in the competition.

Winks has been a regular member of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad this season and with his two starts in the FA Cup, he has played a key role in helping the side to progress in the competition.




Tottenham have been accused of not taking cup competitions seriously under Pochettino, but Winks feels that the FA Cup is different and he is keen to lift the trophy in May.

Spurs will take on Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday to earn the right to be in the quarter-final of the competition and the midfielder is looking to take the next step in the FA Cup in west London.
 


Winks told the club’s official website: “It’s a massive competition throughout England – it always has been.  

“It’s the most prestigious club cup in English history and for me, I’d love to win it, I really would, but even having two games so far in the FA Cup has been brilliant.

“To even say I’ve played in it is a massive honour and hopefully we can beat Fulham on Sunday and go one step further, keep taking it game-by-game and hopefully get to the final and win.”

Tottenham have not won a trophy since winning the EFL Cup in 2008 and last lifted the FA Cup in 1991 when they beat Nottingham Forest in the final at the old Wembley.
 