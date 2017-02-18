If You Can’t Win, Don’t Lose – Garry Monk Salutes Leeds United’s Draw At Ipswich

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Garry Monk feels that his side did not react well to falling 1-0 behind away at Ipswich Town, in a game they eventually drew 1-1, but praised the Whites making it two games unbeaten.



The Whites started as slight favourites in the Championship clash at Portman Road, but fell behind in just the ninth minute as Freddie Sears connected with a Grant Ward cross well.



Ipswich could have been two up soon after, but Jonas Knudsen saw his effort deflected over the bar as Leeds had a slice of luck.



Leeds did draw level before half time when Stuart Dallas prodded in from close range in the 42nd minute.





Ipswich had chances to take all theee points in the second half, hitting the bar through David McGoldrick, while Rob Green later denied him as it ended 1-1 at Portman Road.