If You Can’t Win, Don’t Lose – Garry Monk Salutes Leeds United’s Draw At Ipswich

Leeds United head coach Garry Monk feels that his side did not react well to falling 1-0 behind away at Ipswich Town, in a game they eventually drew 1-1, but praised the Whites making it two games unbeaten.
The Whites started as slight favourites in the Championship clash at Portman Road, but fell behind in just the ninth minute as Freddie Sears connected with a Grant Ward cross well.
Ipswich could have been two up soon after, but Jonas Knudsen saw his effort deflected over the bar as Leeds had a slice of luck.
Leeds did draw level before half time when Stuart Dallas prodded in from close range in the 42nd minute.
Ipswich had chances to take all theee points in the second half, hitting the bar through David McGoldrick, while Rob Green later denied him as it ended 1-1 at Portman Road.
Monk feels that Leeds did not react well when falling behind, but then acknowledged that in the second half both defences performed, which made the task for either side to grab a winner tough.
"It was what we expected – a very tough, physical game. I don't think the conditions helped but we started really well", Monk told BBC Radio Leeds.
"Their first attack, they got a goal, and I don't think we reacted well. We invited a few more mistakes than we usually do.
"[After the break] it was difficult for both teams to create. Both teams defended exceptionally well.
"We tried to find the wide areas on the switches and tried to go a little bit longer.
"I don't think either team was at full threat and a set-piece was going to decide it.
And Monk insisted that if Leeds cannot win a game, it is vital they do not lose, while he hailed another game unbeaten for the Whites.
"If you can't win, you make sure you don't lose – and we're putting an unbeaten run together."