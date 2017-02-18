XRegister
06 October 2016

18/02/2017 - 11:59 GMT

It’s Fantastic – Manchester United Star Won’t Complain About Crowded Fixture List

 




Ander Herrera is certain that Manchester United have the squad to deal with the potential fixture congestion that they could face going forward this season.

Manchester United are currently involved in four competitions and Jose Mourinho has already raised his concerns about the chances of his players feeling fatigued because of potential fixture congestion.




However, Herrera thinks otherwise and admits that most players prefer to play more games than train and believes Manchester United have already shown this season that they can deal with rotation in the squad without many issues.

He also believes Manchester United’s progress in different competitions suggest that they have already played a lot of games without too much trouble and the Spaniard believes more games could only mean more opportunities for players in the squad.
 


Asked about the fixture congestion issues, the Manchester United midfielder told MUTV: “I think that’s what every player wants.  

“We want to play as many games as possible, we prefer to play than train.

"We have a very good squad of 22 to 23 players and everyone can play so the team won’t feel it as everyone can do it.

“We have played a lot of games and we still have a lot of games to comes, which means everyone is doing their job because when the manager had to change the team everyone played well.

“It’s fantastic for a squad.”

Herrera will remain suspended for the second leg of Manchester United’s Europa League last 32 tie at Saint-Etienne next week and so the midfielder could feature against Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup on Sunday.
 