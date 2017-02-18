XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/02/2017 - 14:03 GMT

Jozo Simunovic Starts – Celtic Team vs Motherwell Confirmed

 




Fixture: Celtic vs Motherwell
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Celtic have officially named their starting team and substitutes to play host to Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership at Parkhead this afternoon.

Brendan Rodgers' men are top of the Premiership table and 24 points clear of second placed Aberdeen, along with 27 clear of third placed Rangers. Victory today would put the Bhoys 27 clear of the Dons and a whopping 30 ahead of their fierce Glasgow rivals Rangers.




Motherwell have struggled away from home this season, but remain the last team to win at Celtic Park in a league game, beating the Bhoys 2-1 in December 2015. To get the job done today, Celtic boss Rodgers selects Moussa Dembele up top, with Scott SInclair, Liam Henderson and James Forrest all offering support. Dedryck Boyata continues in defence and is partnered by Jozo Simunovic. Scott Brown and Nir Bitton look to control midfield.

From the bench, the Celtic manager can call for Erik Sviatchenko if he needs another defensive option, with Stuart Armstrong and Gary Mackay-Steven are also available.

 


Celtic Team vs Motherwell

Gordon, Lustig, Simunovic, Boyata, Tierney, Bitton, Brown, Henderson, Forrest, Sinclair, Dembele

Substitutes: De Vries, Izaguirre, Gamboa, Armstong, Sviatchenko, McGregor, Mackay-Steven
 