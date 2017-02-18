Jozo Simunovic Starts – Celtic Team vs Motherwell Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Celtic vs Motherwell

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Celtic have officially named their starting team and substitutes to play host to Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership at Parkhead this afternoon.



Brendan Rodgers' men are top of the Premiership table and 24 points clear of second placed Aberdeen, along with 27 clear of third placed Rangers. Victory today would put the Bhoys 27 clear of the Dons and a whopping 30 ahead of their fierce Glasgow rivals Rangers.











Motherwell have struggled away from home this season, but remain the last team to win at Celtic Park in a league game, beating the Bhoys 2-1 in December 2015. To get the job done today, Celtic boss Rodgers selects Moussa Dembele up top, with Scott SInclair, Liam Henderson and James Forrest all offering support. Dedryck Boyata continues in defence and is partnered by Jozo Simunovic. Scott Brown and Nir Bitton look to control midfield.



From the bench, the Celtic manager can call for Erik Sviatchenko if he needs another defensive option, with Stuart Armstrong and Gary Mackay-Steven are also available.



Celtic Team vs Motherwell



Gordon, Lustig, Simunovic, Boyata, Tierney, Bitton, Brown, Henderson, Forrest, Sinclair, Dembele



Substitutes: De Vries, Izaguirre, Gamboa, Armstong, Sviatchenko, McGregor, Mackay-Steven

