Leeds Are Massive, They’ll Bring Lots Of Fans – Ipswich Boss Wary Of Hard To Stop Whites

Mick McCarthy believes Ipswich Town have a big task in front of them today with the visit of Leeds United, who he knows will be backed by vocal away support at Portman Road.
Garry Monk's men are flying in the Championship and are looking increasingly likely to nail down a spot in the playoffs as they look to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2004.
McCarthy's Ipswich have themselves hit a run of form and are unbeaten in their last three league games, a spell which included matches against promotion contenders Brighton and Reading.
But the Tractor Boys' boss knows his side will again have to be at their best for Leeds' visit this afternoon.
"Leeds have been excellent this season. Garry has done a great job there", McCarthy told Ipswich Player HD.
"They had a difficult start but were just getting going when they played us at their place and they played very well on the night.
"We all know what a massive club Leeds are and they will bring a lot of fans with them on Saturday.
"If they can get on a roll, they will be hard to stop and it’s looking that way at the moment.
"They won’t be thinking it will be easy for them here but we need to perform as we have done lately to compete", McCarthy added.
While McCarthy anticipates a tough test, Leeds do have a poor record at Portman Road and have lost on six of their last seven visits to the ground.
Monk's team however are a different kettle of fish from Whites sides of previous seasons and the Yorkshire giants have conceded just 1.03 goals per game in the Championship.