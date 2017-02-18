Leeds Are Massive, They’ll Bring Lots Of Fans – Ipswich Boss Wary Of Hard To Stop Whites

Follow @insidefutbol





Mick McCarthy believes Ipswich Town have a big task in front of them today with the visit of Leeds United, who he knows will be backed by vocal away support at Portman Road.



Garry Monk's men are flying in the Championship and are looking increasingly likely to nail down a spot in the playoffs as they look to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2004.



McCarthy's Ipswich have themselves hit a run of form and are unbeaten in their last three league games, a spell which included matches against promotion contenders Brighton and Reading.



But the Tractor Boys' boss knows his side will again have to be at their best for Leeds' visit this afternoon.





"Leeds have been excellent this season. Garry has done a great job there", McCarthy told Ipswich Player HD.