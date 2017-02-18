Leeds United Really Need A Plan B – Whites Star After Draw At Ipswich

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes the Whites need a plan B against certain kinds of opponents on certain types of pitches in order to create more opportunities.



Playing three at the back, Mick McCarthy’s Ipswich Town frustrated Leeds and kept them from creating regular opportunities in their 1-1 draw at Portman Road on Saturday afternoon.











Ipswich created the better chances and made Rob Green work hard in the Leeds goal and Whelan feels his former side should feel happy with the point as it was a poor performances form Garry Monk’s men.



The former Leeds striker has conceded that Leeds are a good passing team when things are working out for them, but says that a lack of a plan B creates problems for them when they face certain kinds of teams on certain kinds of pitches.





Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds: “Leeds' passing, when they're on it, is crisp, quick and of a good tempo – but you have to have a plan B.

“When you're playing on certain pitches, you can't always do it first time.



"Five at the back – you have to work out how to create space, and we didn't do that.



"Town's three centre halves stayed where they were, all game, and watched the ball come in front of them.



“It was a poor performance but a good point, because of the way we played.



"But we have to make this point into a good one by playing well next Saturday.”



Leeds will hope to bounce back with a win when they host Sheffield Wednesday in a crucial Championship clash at Elland Road next weekend.

