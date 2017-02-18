Leeds United Star Slams Ipswich Town Pitch

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United winger Hadi Sacko has bemoaned the state of the pitch at Portman Road after his side played out a 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon.



On a less than perfect surface, Ipswich started well and took the lead when Freddie Sears was picked out at the back post and hit a side-footed volley past Rob Green.











Ipswich were on top and looking to add to their advantage, but Leeds hit back against the run of play with Stuart Dallas getting on the end of a flick on to prod home at the far post three minutes before the break.



Mick McCarthy's men had the better of the second half too and even hit the bar, however Leeds held on and claimed a point with a 1-1 draw.





Sacko was left unhappy with the state of the pitch though and explained he feels given the circumstances Leeds should be satisfied with the point.