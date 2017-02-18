XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/02/2017 - 21:47 GMT

Leeds United Star Slams Ipswich Town Pitch

 




Leeds United winger Hadi Sacko has bemoaned the state of the pitch at Portman Road after his side played out a 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon.

On a less than perfect surface, Ipswich started well and took the lead when Freddie Sears was picked out at the back post and hit a side-footed volley past Rob Green. 




Ipswich were on top and looking to add to their advantage, but Leeds hit back against the run of play with Stuart Dallas getting on the end of a flick on to prod home at the far post three minutes before the break.

Mick McCarthy's men had the better of the second half too and even hit the bar, however Leeds held on and claimed a point with a 1-1 draw.
 


Sacko was left unhappy with the state of the pitch though and explained he feels given the circumstances Leeds should be satisfied with the point.

The winger wrote on Twitter: "A good point taken on a **** pitch after trailing 1-0…could have been better, but let's be satisfied with it."

Sacko then clarified: "By **** I mean poor or messy."

Leeds will now focus on their next match, which sees Sheffield Wednesday make the trip to Elland Road next weekend.

The Owls are one place below Leeds in the Championship standings, sitting sixth, but are level on points with the Whites with a game in hand.
 