Losing 2-0 At Celtic Isn’t Bad – Motherwell Boss Mark McGhee

Follow @insidefutbol





Motherwell boss Mark McGhee says that he is not too disappointed with his side losing 2-0 at Celtic given the form Brendan Rodgers' men have been in.



Celtic took the lead from the penalty spot in the 34th minute after substitute Zak Jules brought down Moussa Dembele, who then stepped up to fire his side in front.



Champ







The visitors suffered a big blow by conceding a second in the 41st minute to head in behind at half time two down.



It was James Forrest who doubled Celtic's advantage following a good run and low shot, which flew inside the right hand post and beat goalkeeper Craig Samson.





Celtic looked for a third after the break, but Motherwell defended well and the game became scrappy as it limped towards the end.