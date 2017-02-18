XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/02/2017 - 16:41 GMT

Michy Batshuayi On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Wolves Confirmed

 




Fixture: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea
Competition: FA Cup
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Antonio Conte has announced his Chelsea squad that will face Wolves in the fifth round of the FA Cup at Molineux this evening.

Conte has named a completely changed backline with Kurt Zouma, John Terry and Nathan Ake forming the defensive three, with Victor Moses and Pedro Rodriguez playing as the wing backs.




Nathaniel Chalobah and Cesc Fabregas have got an opportunity to start but the Chelsea boss has fielded the strong attacking trio of Willian, Eden Hazard and Diego Costa to keep Wolves honest at the back. Asmir Begovic also gets a rare opportunity to play but despite a number of changes to the usual line up, Michy Batshuayi continues to remain a substitute.

Chelsea will be looking to book their eleventh FA quarter-final berth in 16 seasons with a win over the Championship side and keep their hopes of winning a league and cup double this term.

 


Chelsea Team vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Begovic; Zouma, Terry (c), Ake; Moses, Chalobah, Fabregas, Pedro; Willian, Diego Costa, Hazard

Substitutes: Eduardo, Azpilicueta, Cahill, Kenedy, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Batshuayi 
 