Not Making Champions League Wouldn’t Damage Liverpool Transfer Plans – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp does not feel missing out on a Champions League spot would damage his transfer plans for the summer.



Despite the Reds going into freefall in January and having made a profit on their transfer dealings last summer, they did not dip into the winter market, making no signings.











Defeating Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield earlier this month has boosted confidence at Liverpool, but the Reds still sit in fifth spot in the Premier League table and are in a fight to finish in the top four.



But Klopp, who is already thinking about potential additions to his squad in the summer, does not feel missing out on the Champions League would damage his plans.





"I actually don't think so but we will see", Klopp was quoted as saying by beIN Sports.