Not Making Champions League Wouldn’t Damage Liverpool Transfer Plans – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp does not feel missing out on a Champions League spot would damage his transfer plans for the summer.
Despite the Reds going into freefall in January and having made a profit on their transfer dealings last summer, they did not dip into the winter market, making no signings.
Defeating Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield earlier this month has boosted confidence at Liverpool, but the Reds still sit in fifth spot in the Premier League table and are in a fight to finish in the top four.
But Klopp, who is already thinking about potential additions to his squad in the summer, does not feel missing out on the Champions League would damage his plans.
"I actually don't think so but we will see", Klopp was quoted as saying by beIN Sports.
"We don't have to talk about the Champions League now because we are not even qualified.
"But of course if we are in the Champions League then it would have an influence.
"We would need a deeper squad and you have to be prepared for that. No question.
"Even with the league this season, we could have needed a deeper squad with the injuries we had. But we're through that now.
"We will adapt our plans to the number of tournaments we play next year", the Liverpool boss added.
Klopp currently has his players at a training camp in Spain, with Liverpool having a free weekend due to being knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers.