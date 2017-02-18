XRegister
06 October 2016

18/02/2017 - 12:59 GMT

Now Jose Mourinho Is Settled And It’s Only Going To Get Better – Former Man Utd Star

 




Former Manchester United defender Kevin Moran believes Jose Mourinho is getting his act together at Old Trafford and the team are only going to get better in the coming few weeks and months.

After a good start to the season, Mourinho’s Manchester United faltered and dropped out of the top four, but over the last few months things have got better for the Red Devils.




Just two points separate Manchester United from the top four at the moment and they could win the first trophy on offer this season when they take on Southampton in the EFL Cup final a week from tomorrow at Wembley.

Moran doesn’t feel surprised that Mourinho took some time to settle into his role at Old Trafford as he pointed out that despite his reputation as a manager, Manchester United are a big job for anyone.
 


But he believes the Portuguese has got his act together at Old Trafford and feels it is evident that the team are high on confidence at the moment and will only get better in the coming days.  

The former defender said on MUTV’s Countdown to Kickoff Program: “I think he is getting it together now.

“It took him a while, which you expect from a manager. It’s a big thing to come to Manchester United, it’s a massive club.

“So it took him a little bit of time to settle in, to get the players to play the way he wants to and you can see it’s happening there, you can see the confidence going through the team.

“And I can think it’s going to get better.”

Mourinho will look to ensure an FA Cup quarter-final berth on Sunday when his side face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park in the fifth round of the competition.
 