Sergio Aguero Starts – Manchester City Team vs Huddersfield Town Confirmed

Fixture: Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Manchester City have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Huddersfield Town in an away FA Cup tie this afternoon.



Citizens boss Pep Guardiola looks unlikely to be able to land the Premier League title during his first season in charge, but the FA Cup offers a potential domestic trophy for the Spaniard to aim for.











His men face a Huddersfield side, led by David Wagner, that are flying high in the Championship and firmly inside the playoff places. Guardiola, looking to avoid an upset, picks Sergio Aguero in attack, with Jesus Navas and Nolito also looking to be threats to the Terriers' backline. Fabian Delph is handed a start, while John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi are the central defensive pairing.



On the bench Guardiola has Kevin De Bruyne if he needs to look to change the game, while Leroy Sane is another attack minded option.



Manchester City Team vs Huddersfield Town



Bravo, Zabaleta (c), Stones, Otamendi, Kolarov, Fernando, Delph, Fernandinho, Nolito, Aguero, Navas



Substitutes: Caballero, Sagna, Sterling, De Bruyne, Sane, Iheanacho, A Garcia

