We’ll Win – Leeds United Legend Predicts Victory At Ipswich Town

Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has backed the Whites to grab a win against Ipswich Town at Portman Road this afternoon.



Garry Monk’s men got their promotion chase back on track with a win over Bristol City at Elland Road in midweek after suffering a slight dip in form, which saw them lose two games on the trot in the Championship.











Leeds will be hoping to build on that win with another strong performance away to Ipswich, but the Whites have a poor record at Portman Road and did lose the corresponding fixture last season.



Gray is expecting another tough trip to Ipswich for Leeds, but feels being the away side could turn out to be an advantage for the Whites and has backed his former team to leave Portman Road with three points in their kitty.





The Leeds United legend said on LUTV: “I think it will be a tough game, but you know the onus is on Ipswich as a home side to come and get at us.

“And I think that suits us because we've got players who can hit teams on the break.



“I am going for us to win the game, but I think it will be a close affair and see us winning the game with an odd goal in three; I fancy us to win it 2-1.”



Leeds are currently fifth in the Championship table and will be keen to consolidate their position in the top six with a win over Ipswich.

