X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/02/2017 - 20:27 GMT

We’re Going Places But We Can’t Always Play At Highest Level – Leeds United Star

 




Leeds United winger Stuart Dallas has stressed that it is not possible to play at the same high level every week after his side drew 1-1 at Ipswich Town.

Freddie Sears scored an early goal to give Ipswich the lead at Portman Road but Dallas scored in the 42nd minute to make sure Leeds went into the break on level terms with the home side.




While Leeds controlled the ball better in the second half through the introduction of Liam Bridcutt, Ipswich created the better opportunities and Rob Green had to be at the top of his game in goal to keep the home side at bay.

Dallas admits that Leeds are dealing with the pressure of expecting to win every game but insisted that it doesn’t matter to the team how people feel about their ability to handle such expectations.
 


He also added that the players are always giving their all on the pitch but conceded that it is important to understand that it’s not always easy to play at the same level week-in-week-out.

The winger told the BBC: “It's a different kind of pressure – we're going to places and expecting to win, and that's all credit to everyone involved.

“A few people last week questioned whether we were good enough to take the challenge and we got the win.

"We'll just focus on us – people can talk us up if they want.

“We'd all love to go out and play like we did against Derby every week.

"But football's not like that.

"It can be frustrating to watch, but no one goes out there without giving 100%.”

The Whites remain fifth in the league table and still have a nice cushion of points over the teams outside the top six.
 