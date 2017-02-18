Yes, Blackburn Trip Could Be Tricky – Manchester United Defender Explains Why

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo believes his side will be under pressure in their FA Cup clash against Blackburn Rovers on Sunday.



While Jose Mourinho’s men are hoping to break into the Premier League’s top four soon on the back of a long unbeaten run in the league, Blackburn are languishing in the relegation zone in the Championship and are second from bottom.











On the basis of form, Manchester United are odds on favourites to get through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup at Ewood Park on Sunday, but Rojo believes his side will be under pressure.



He feels a home clash against Blackburn would have been a different scenario, but believes an away trip to Ewood Park is going to be tricky for Manchester United as despite their form, the home side will have their fans pushing them on against the bigger club.





And the defender admits Manchester United will be feeling the pressure as Blackburn have very little to lose on Sunday.

Rojo told MUTV, when asked whether the trip to Blackburn will be trickier than expected: “Yes, they can be.



“These types of opponents are always very difficult, especially when you are playing them on their own ground.



“If we’d been drawn the play them at home, it would be different, but to go to their place and play them in front of their own fans who’ll be driving them forward, it’ll be ourselves who’ll be feeling the pressure once again, because we are the big club.



“We’ll have to go out to win the game, and let’s hope that we can get through, because they will go into the match feeling relaxed and will be trying to qualify themselves.”

