AC Milan Weigh Swoop For Out-of-favour Arsenal Star

Italian giants AC Milan are considering making a move for out-of-favour Arsenal striker Lucas Perez.



Gunners boss Arsene Wenger swooped to add Perez to the ranks at the Emirates Stadium last summer, doing a deal to take the Spaniard from Deportivo La Coruna.











But the Frenchman has handed Perez little in the way of regular game time and AC Milan are now considering ending his Arsenal spell, according to Italian daily Il Messaggero.



It is suggested that Arsenal value Perez at around the €20m mark .





Perez has clocked up just 249 minutes of football for Arsenal in the Premier League this season, but has made 17 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners, scoring seven goals.

He was last involved for Arsenal against Hull City in the Premier League, when being handed an eight-minute cameo.



Wenger has a number of attacking options at his disposal and may be open to allowing the Spaniard to head to Serie A.



Perez is under contract with the Gunners until the summer of 2020.

