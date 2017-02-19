XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/02/2017 - 17:26 GMT

AC Milan Weigh Swoop For Out-of-favour Arsenal Star

 




Italian giants AC Milan are considering making a move for out-of-favour Arsenal striker Lucas Perez.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger swooped to add Perez to the ranks at the Emirates Stadium last summer, doing a deal to take the Spaniard from Deportivo La Coruna. 




But the Frenchman has handed Perez little in the way of regular game time and AC Milan are now considering ending his Arsenal spell, according to Italian daily Il Messaggero.

It is suggested that Arsenal value Perez at around the €20m mark.
 


Perez has clocked up just 249 minutes of football for Arsenal in the Premier League this season, but has made 17 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners, scoring seven goals.

He was last involved for Arsenal against Hull City in the Premier League, when being handed an eight-minute cameo.

Wenger has a number of attacking options at his disposal and may be open to allowing the Spaniard to head to Serie A.

Perez is under contract with the Gunners until the summer of 2020.
 