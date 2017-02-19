Can’t Afford To Think Your Season’s Over, Liverpool Starlet Tells Fellow Reds Youngsters

Follow @insidefutbol





Trent Alexander-Arnold has told his fellow Liverpool youngsters that even with the Reds out of the FA Cup, they must be ready to feature in the first team, citing his outing against Manchester United as proof of what can happen.



Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has been keen to play young players in cup competitions this season, especially the FA Cup, but with Liverpool being knocked out by Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers in the fourth round, it has been speculated chances for youngsters between now and the end of the season will be limited.











But Alexander-Arnold, who was thrown in against Manchester United at Old Trafford earlier this season, thinks his fellow youngsters must stay on their toes and prepare as if the call will come, as it always can.



"You can never rest and think 'my part is done for the season'", Alexander-Arnold said on LFC TV.





"You've always got to be ready for that call, like I had to be ready for the Man United game", the right-back continued.

"That moment can come whenever. Even if you don't expect it, you've always got to have in the back of your mind that you might be called upon for a performance and to make an impact on the game.



"Even though we're out of the [cup] competitions, you've still got to be ready to play", Alexander-Arnold added.



The young full-back is currently with the senior Liverpool squad in Spain at a training camp, where Klopp is looking to give his players a boost heading into the vital business end of the season, with the Reds looking to book a spot in the Premier League's top four.

