06 October 2016

26 August 2015

19/02/2017 - 16:36 GMT

He Lacks Pace, He’s Just Poor – Paul Ince Lays Into Arsenal Summer Signing

 




Former Liverpool and Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince has labelled Shkodran Mustafi "poor" and questioned just how many world-class players Arsenal have in their ranks.

The Gunners are battling to keep hold of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, with the pair considered to be key to their future going forward. 




Sanchez however has been speculated to be displeased with the Gunners struggling to challenge in the Premier League and the Champions League, a situation made worse by a 5-1 mauling at Bayern Munich in midweek.

Arsenal paid around £35m to sign Mustafi from Valencia in the summer to reinforce their defence and the Germany international completed all 90 minutes at the Allianz Arena.
 


And Ince is not a fan of the centre-back, believing he lacks pace.

"When you talk about world-class players, they brought in Gabriel for a lot of money, who doesn't play", he said on BT Sport following Chelsea's FA Cup win at Wolves.

"Mustafi from Valencia, for me, lacks pace – he's poor.

"I don't think you can say they have got three or four world-class players", Ince added.

There are currently question marks over whether boss Arsene Wenger will continue at the Emirates Stadium next season, but the Arsenal manager has insisted he will be managing somewhere next term.
 