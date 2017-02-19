I’ve Got To Learn From It – Graeme Murty Hurting After Rangers Lose At Dundee

Follow @insidefutbol





Graeme Murty admits he is hurting after Rangers went down 2-1 away at Dundee and is resolved to learn and come back a better coach.



Rangers were below par in the opening 45 minutes at Dens Park and had fell 2-0 behind when the half time whistle was blown, giving Murty a big job at the break.











Rangers did briefly have hope just after the hour mark when Joe Garner hit an impressive low drive from outside the penalty area which flew into the back of the net.



But ultimately there was no way back for the Gers, who suffered their fitfth league defeat away from home in the current campaign .





For Under-20s boss Murty, who is leading the team on an interim basis, emotions were too raw to assess what positives might be taken from the game, however he insisted he will redouble his efforts to improve as a coach.

"It’s still a little bit too raw at the moment actually, to take positives from it, because I’m still hurting, I’m still a bit annoyed and a bit frustrated", Murty told Rangers TV.



"The things I take from it are for me privately to actually go away and reflect upon and actually come back as a better coach, better able to implement stuff for the players to make sure that kind of stuff doesn’t happen again.



"Be in no doubt it’s not just the players who are hurting, every single member of staff is hurting and I have to make sure that we don’t put them in that position again."



It remains to be seen how long Rangers will leave Murty in charge for as they look to at least finish second in the Premiership behind Celtic this season.

