Jordan Botaka Has More Skills Than Anyone Else At Leeds United – Whites Star Makes Admission

Kemar Roofe says that Jordan Botaka has the most tricks and skills at Leeds United, though in the winger's absence Pablo Hernandez is the top man.



Roofe landed at Leeds last summer and briefly had the chance to train with Botaka, before the DR Congo international completed a loan switch to League One side Charlton Athletic.











But Roofe saw enough of the former Excelsior winger to know he is especially handy with the ball at his feet and readily admits Botaka is top of the skills chart at Elland Road.



Asked on LUTV which Leeds player has the best skills, Roofe replied: "I would have said, but he's not here now, at the start of the season, Botaka.





"Every time he gets the ball he wants to do a trick", Roofe explained.