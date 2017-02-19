XRegister
X
06 October 2016

19/02/2017 - 11:44 GMT

Jordan Botaka Has More Skills Than Anyone Else At Leeds United – Whites Star Makes Admission

 




Kemar Roofe says that Jordan Botaka has the most tricks and skills at Leeds United, though in the winger's absence Pablo Hernandez is the top man.

Roofe landed at Leeds last summer and briefly had the chance to train with Botaka, before the DR Congo international completed a loan switch to League One side Charlton Athletic. 




But Roofe saw enough of the former Excelsior winger to know he is especially handy with the ball at his feet and readily admits Botaka is top of the skills chart at Elland Road.

Asked on LUTV which Leeds player has the best skills, Roofe replied: "I would have said, but he's not here now, at the start of the season, Botaka.
 


"Every time he gets the ball he wants to do a trick", Roofe explained.

"And he's got some good tricks as well."

With Botaka currently plying his trade at Charlton however, Roofe gives the accolade of most skills to Hernandez, another summer signing Leeds made.

And Roofe says that taking the ball off Hernandez is a tricky task.

"But now, I'd probably say Pablo, just because he always nutmegs everybody, he's got good technique and composure on the ball as well, so it's hard to take the ball off him."

Botaka has managed a total of 21 appearances in all competitions for Charlton this term and, having not been keen to leave Leeds, will be hoping Whites boss Garry Monk hands him a chance to prove his worth in the summer.
 