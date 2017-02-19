PHOTO: Jan Vertonghen Comments On Tottenham Hotspur Return

Follow @insidefutbol





Jan Vertonghen is delighted to have made his return to action for Tottenham Hotspur in a 3-0 win over Fulham in the FA Cup at Craven Cottage.



The Belgium international missed Spurs' last six games in all competitions after injuring his ankle in a home Premier League clash against Tony Pulis' West Brom side.











But Vertonghen was fit enough to be named in the starting eleven at Craven Cottage and completed all 90 minutes of the FA Cup tie.



And the defender was quick to express his delight at being back in action, posting a photograph of himself with his team-mates and writing: "A great feeling to be back .



A great feeling to be back. Very happy to be into the Quarter Finals. #FACup #COYS pic.twitter.com/2NgpDTRFPG — Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) February 19, 2017



"Very happy to be into the quarter-finals", he added.

For Spurs, beating Fulham ends a run of successive defeats, with Mauricio Pochettino's men having lost at Liverpool in the Premier League and in Belgium to Gent in the Europa League in midweek.



Spurs are next in action in the return leg against Gent, who they host at Wembley on Thursday night, seeing to overturn a 1-0 first leg deficit to progress in the Europa League.

