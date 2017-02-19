Rangers Are Just Fragile Away From Home – Former Gers Star

Former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae thinks the current Gers crop are fragile away from home, after watching Rangers lose 2-1 away at Dundee.
Rangers, under Under-20s boss Graeme Murty following the departure of Mark Warburton, slumped to 2-0 behind by half time, but did give themselves a glimmer of hope when Joe Garner hit a low drive from outside the penalty area in the 62nd minute to make it 2-1.
But Murty's men could not find another goal and went down to a defeat which leaves them third in the Scottish Premiership and a whopping 30 points behind league leaders Celtic.
Rangers have won just five of their 13 league games on the road this season, losing five and drawing the other three.
On purely away form, Rangers trail even St Johnstone.
And Rae feels that Rangers are fragile when they are on their travels.
He said on BBC Radio Scotland: "Particularly away from home, there is a fragility in this Rangers team."
Murty is currently in charge of Rangers on an interim basis while the club look for a new manager, but it is unclear whether the Gers will make an appointment before the end of the campaign, or leave the Under-20s boss to keep the hot seat warm.
For former Falkirk boss Peter Houston though, Rangers must act.
Houston said: "I don't think Rangers can dwell too long before making appointments, because I can see frustrations within the Rangers players today."
Rangers are next in action on Friday night, when they travel to Inverness for another league fixture.