Rangers Are Just Fragile Away From Home – Former Gers Star

Former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae thinks the current Gers crop are fragile away from home, after watching Rangers lose 2-1 away at Dundee.



Rangers, under Under-20s boss Graeme Murty following the departure of Mark Warburton, slumped to 2-0 behind by half time, but did give themselves a glimmer of hope when Joe Garner hit a low drive from outside the penalty area in the 62nd minute to make it 2-1.











But Murty's men could not find another goal and went down to a defeat which leaves them third in the Scottish Premiership and a whopping 30 points behind league leaders Celtic.



Rangers have won just five of their 13 league games on the road this season, losing five and drawing the other three .





On purely away form, Rangers trail even St Johnstone.

And Rae feels that Rangers are fragile when they are on their travels.



He said on BBC Radio Scotland: "Particularly away from home, there is a fragility in this Rangers team."



Murty is currently in charge of Rangers on an interim basis while the club look for a new manager, but it is unclear whether the Gers will make an appointment before the end of the campaign, or leave the Under-20s boss to keep the hot seat warm.



For former Falkirk boss Peter Houston though, Rangers must act.



Houston said: "I don't think Rangers can dwell too long before making appointments, because I can see frustrations within the Rangers players today."



Rangers are next in action on Friday night, when they travel to Inverness for another league fixture.

