Sheffield Wednesday’s Style Will Suit Leeds United Perfectly – Former Whites Star

Noel Whelan thinks the way Sheffield Wednesday will play at Elland Road next weekend will suit Leeds United perfectly.



Garry Monk's men have lost their way in recent weeks with mixed performances and results, with Leeds often coming up against teams that choose to defend deep and hit the Whites on the break.











While Leeds got back to winning ways in midweek, they could not follow that up with another victory on Saturday as a 1-1 draw was the order of the day at Portman Road, in a game Ipswich Town had the better of.



Next weekend sees a big clash against promotion contenders and Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday, and Whelan thinks it will suit Leeds much better than recent games have.





"Sheffield Wednesday will want to play football and will be expansive, and that suits us down to the ground", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"We need that intensity and to bring the game properly."



And the former Leeds star believes it is crucial the Whites come out on top against the Owls.



"It's massive that we get the three points", he added.



Leeds have lost three, won two and drawn one of their last six games in all competitions.

