XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/02/2017 - 12:33 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday’s Style Will Suit Leeds United Perfectly – Former Whites Star

 




Noel Whelan thinks the way Sheffield Wednesday will play at Elland Road next weekend will suit Leeds United perfectly.

Garry Monk's men have lost their way in recent weeks with mixed performances and results, with Leeds often coming up against teams that choose to defend deep and hit the Whites on the break. 




While Leeds got back to winning ways in midweek, they could not follow that up with another victory on Saturday as a 1-1 draw was the order of the day at Portman Road, in a game Ipswich Town had the better of.

Next weekend sees a big clash against promotion contenders and Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday, and Whelan thinks it will suit Leeds much better than recent games have.
 


"Sheffield Wednesday will want to play football and will be expansive, and that suits us down to the ground", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"We need that intensity and to bring the game properly."

And the former Leeds star believes it is crucial the Whites come out on top against the Owls.

"It's massive that we get the three points", he added.

Leeds have lost three, won two and drawn one of their last six games in all competitions.
 