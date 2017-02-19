XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/02/2017 - 11:58 GMT

Tottenham Hotspur Legend Keen For Spurs To Go All Out To Win FA Cup

 




Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has urged his former club to make the FA Cup a priority ahead of their tie against Fulham this afternoon.

Mauricio Pochettino's men are fighting on three fronts, being alive in the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Europa League. 




Finishing in the top four and securing Champions League football is a priority for Pochettino, while the Europa League also offers another route into the competition.

The FA Cup however is a trophy Roberts wants Spurs to focus on as he believes it is a special piece of silverware to win.
 


Roberts wrote on Twitter: "Come on boys. This was a very special trophy for me to win a few times and always will be.

"Let's go all the way."

If Spurs can find a way past Fulham at Craven Cottage then they would be into the quarter-finals of the the FA Cup and just two games away from the final at Wembley.

They face a free-scoring Cottagers team that have netted six goals in their last two games, with 3-2 wins over Wigan Athletic and Nottingham Forest, respectively.
 