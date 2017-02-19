Tottenham Hotspur Legend Keen For Spurs To Go All Out To Win FA Cup

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has urged his former club to make the FA Cup a priority ahead of their tie against Fulham this afternoon.



Mauricio Pochettino's men are fighting on three fronts, being alive in the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Europa League.











Finishing in the top four and securing Champions League football is a priority for Pochettino, while the Europa League also offers another route into the competition.



The FA Cup however is a trophy Roberts wants Spurs to focus on as he believes it is a special piece of silverware to win.





Roberts wrote on Twitter: "Come on boys. This was a very special trophy for me to win a few times and always will be.

"Let's go all the way."



If Spurs can find a way past Fulham at Craven Cottage then they would be into the quarter-finals of the the FA Cup and just two games away from the final at Wembley.



They face a free-scoring Cottagers team that have netted six goals in their last two games, with 3-2 wins over Wigan Athletic and Nottingham Forest, respectively.

