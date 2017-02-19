XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/02/2017 - 16:53 GMT

We Showed Hunger For FA Cup – Mauricio Pochettino Left “Very Pleased” By Spurs

 




Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino admits he has been left "very happy" after his team brushed aside Fulham 3-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Pochettino named a strong side for the tie at Craven Cottage and Spurs pulled ahead in just the 16th minute after Harry Kane got on the end of a cross from Christian Eriksen, following a quickly taken thrown-in by Kieran Trippier which released the Dane. 




In the 51st minute it was 2-0, Kane on the scoresheet for his second of the match after more good work from Trippier and Eriksen.

Then it was 3-0, Kane again striking after being put through on goal by a well-placed pass from team-mate Dele Alli in the 73rd minute and effectively killing off any lingering hopes Fulham had of a comeback.
 


Pochettino was pleased with what he saw from his side and he believes they played with a clear desire to make progress in the FA Cup.

"I am very pleased, we started the game with great urgency", he was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"We tried to show that we wanted to go to the next round. I am very happy after two defeats.

"We had to recover the right feeling after two defeats.

"We had to believe in the way we work and play and that is what is important. We had lost that a little bit."

Pochettino also paid tribute to Kane, delighting in the England star netting a hat-trick.

"It is always important for the striker to feel the net", the Spurs boss added.
 