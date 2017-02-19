We Showed Hunger For FA Cup – Mauricio Pochettino Left “Very Pleased” By Spurs

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino admits he has been left "very happy" after his team brushed aside Fulham 3-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.



Pochettino named a strong side for the tie at Craven Cottage and Spurs pulled ahead in just the 16th minute after Harry Kane got on the end of a cross from Christian Eriksen, following a quickly taken thrown-in by Kieran Trippier which released the Dane.











In the 51st minute it was 2-0, Kane on the scoresheet for his second of the match after more good work from Trippier and Eriksen.



Then it was 3-0, Kane again striking after being put through on goal by a well-placed pass from team-mate Dele Alli in the 73rd minute and effectively killing off any lingering hopes Fulham had of a comeback.





Pochettino was pleased with what he saw from his side and he believes they played with a clear desire to make progress in the FA Cup.

"I am very pleased, we started the game with great urgency", he was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"We tried to show that we wanted to go to the next round. I am very happy after two defeats.



"We had to recover the right feeling after two defeats.



"We had to believe in the way we work and play and that is what is important. We had lost that a little bit."



Pochettino also paid tribute to Kane, delighting in the England star netting a hat-trick.



"It is always important for the striker to feel the net", the Spurs boss added.

