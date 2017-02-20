XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/02/2017 - 11:26 GMT

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur Scouts Take In Young French Defender’s Weekend Display

 




Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur sent scouts to watch Toulouse defender Issa Diop in action on Sunday, according to France Football.

The 20-year-old, who is also on the radar of Manchester City, put in an impressive display during his side’s goalless draw with Paris Saint-Germain at the weekend.




Diop played the whole game as scouts from Arsenal and Spurs were present in the stands to watch the youngster play at close quarters.

The centre-back has thus far made 21 appearances in all competitions for Toulouse in the present campaign; besides providing stability to his side’s defence, he has also scored twice and set up as many goals.
 


Diop progressed through Toulouse’s youth system and has amassed 44 appearances for the French club.

The starlet, whose present contract with Toulouse runs until the summer of 2020, has represented France up to Under-21 level.

It remains to be seen if any of the Premier League giants manage to lure him away from the Stadium Municipal this summer.
 