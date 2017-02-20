Arsenal Hold Serious Interest In Napoli Star But Serie A Side Eye New Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal hold a serious interest in Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne, who has yet to agree a new contract with the Serie A giants.



Despite the uncertainty over Arsene Wenger's future at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal are still actively planning for summer additions in the transfer market.











According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal hold a serious interest in Insigne, although Napoli are not keen to sell one of their key men.



The Serie A giants are looking to tie Insigne to a new contract, but are currently short of meeting his expectations .





Insigne is looking to earn €5m per year, while Napoli are ready to pay €3.2m plus bonuses to convince the Italy international to sign a fresh contract.

So far this season Insigne has made 33 appearances across all competitions for Napoli, scoring nine goals and providing his team-mates with eight assists.



The 25-year-old's current contract at Napoli runs until the summer of 2019.

