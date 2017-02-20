Celtic Proud of Unbeaten Domestic Run Says Bhoys Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic skipper Scott Brown has insisted that his side are proud of their unbeaten run in the league and says that the Hoops should take each game as it comes to continue it to the end of the season.



Brendan Rodgers’ team, who are yet to lose a domestic game in the present campaign, beat Motherwell 2-0 on Saturday.











The win at the weekend was Celtic’s 20th consecutive victory in the league and it also extended the club’s domestic unbeaten run to 31 matches.



And Brown, whose team will next face Hamilton Academical on Saturday, explained that Celtic need to take one game at a time to prolong their impressive run.





“We’re really proud of the run”, he told Celtic TV.

“The main thing is we have to continue it one game at a time.



“We’ve got a huge game coming up at the weekend and we’ll just keep going from there.”



Brown, whose side presently find themselves 24 points clear at the Scottish Premiership table, went on to praise Celtic’s performance against Motherwell.



“It was a great performance by the lads”, he continued.



“To be fair we defended really well. The momentum we're on is good and we need to keep pushing forward.”



Celtic, who have already lifted the Scottish League Cup this season, have also managed to reach the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup, where they will face St. Mirren next month.

