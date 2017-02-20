Chelsea, We Owe You – Manchester United Star Spies Revenge

Follow @insidefutbol





Marcus Rashford says Manchester United owe Chelsea a beating after losing 4-0 to the Blues earlier this season at Stamford Bridge.



It was a painful return to the ground for former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho in October when he saw his Manchester United side taken apart by Antonio Conte's men in the Premier League fixture.











Now Manchester United have the chance for revenge after being drawn away to Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-final.



And Rashford explained that despite the setback at Stamford Bridge in October, Manchester United will head south confident of winning the tie.





"I think we've just got to take it game by game", the striker said on MUTV.

"We're on a good run of form and so are they, so I think it'll be a good game.



"But we'll go there confident and to win the game."



Rashford was then asked about whether he feels Manchester United owe Chelsea one following the result earlier this term.



And the striker is in no doubt that is the case.



"Yeah, definitely. They've got one over us", he added.



Manchester United could already have lifted one trophy by the time they play the Blues as they are in action in the EFL Cup final against Southampton this coming weekend.

