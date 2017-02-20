Didn’t Expect First Team Action So I’ve No Games Target, Liverpool Youngster Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool starlet Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed that he does not have a target when it comes to the total number of senior games he wants to play this season.



The 18-year-old, who has been a regular for the Under-23s this season, made his senior debut for the club in the 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup in October.











He has since clocked up 520 minutes over eight appearances in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp’s team, managing an assist.



However, Alexander-Arnold, who came on as a late substitute during the Reds’ 2-0 Premier League win against Spurs earlier in the month, insisted that he does not have a figure in mind regarding the number of games he wants to feature in for the first team this season.





“I don’t really set targets, I just try to enjoy it where I can because this is the first season I’ve really been with the first team, so I’m just enjoying every minute of it”, he told the club’s official site.

“I haven’t really set targets because I didn’t really expect it to happen at all!



“I think maybe next season I’ll set targets, but from now until the end of the season I’ll just try to enjoy my football, try to play as much as I can, whether that’s first team or U23s or whoever, and I’ll give it my best whenever I do play.”



Alexander-Arnold, who has progressed though Liverpool’s youth system, is contracted with the Merseyside giants until the summer of 2021.



The teenager has represented England up to Under-19 level.

