He’s Massive For Us – Inter Set Face Against Selling Arsenal and Liverpool Target

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio has ruled out his side selling winger Ivan Perisic, who has been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool in recent weeks, dubbing the Croat a huge part of the Nerrazzurri's project.



Perisic has turned heads with his performances at the San Siro and Croatia legend Dario Simic has claimed that his countryman has the talent to play for some of Europe's biggest clubs, raising the prospect of a switch to Manchester United.











But Inter are set firmly against selling Perisic and Ausilio does not believe the winger will push to leave.



" I do not think it is either Perisic's or our intentions for him to leave", the sporting director was quoted as saying by beIN Sports.





"He is part of a massive project and we do not want to sell our players", he continued.

"We cannot envisage an Inter without Perisic.



"We are not going to get rid of our best players."



Perisic, who turned 28 earlier this month, joined Inter from Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg in 2015.



The wide-man came through the youth ranks at French outfit Sochaux, but made his name on the senior scene with Belgian giants Club Brugge.



Perisic made the switch to Germany in 2011 when snapped up by Jurgen Klopp, then at Borussia Dortmund.

