He’s So Experienced, He Settles You – Rangers Star Praises Team-Mate

Philippe Senderos has explained that his understanding with his Rangers team-mate Clint Hill both on and off the pitch has helped him to settle into a defensive partnership with the former Queens Park Rangers man.



The Switzerland international, who joined Rangers from Grasshoppers last summer, has thus far made just four appearances in all competitions for the Gers, with Hill being his central defensive partner on two of the occasions.











Senderos had a forgettable debut for Rangers as he was sent off against Celtic in September; he then played against Partick Thistle in October before being frozen out of first team action.



The 32-year-old, who did not play in the 2-1 loss to Dundee on Sunday, returned to action in the 1-1 draw with Ross County earlier in the month and also featured in the 2-1 win over Greenock Morton in the Scottish Cup last weekend.





And Senderos insisted that he relishes his partnership with Hill due to the relationship he shares with the 38-year-old off the pitch.

“He’s such an experienced guy that you can settle very quickly with him”, he told Rangers TV.



“We have good communication and good understanding on and off the pitch and that helps.



“It’s good to create partnerships all across the pitch, now it’s me and Clint playing as centre-backs.



“But the other lads who have played in the past have done really well in those partnerships as well.”



Hill is also a Rangers summer recruit, with the veteran defender joining the Scottish giants from QPR on a free transfer.

