06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/02/2017 - 22:21 GMT

He’s Still At School, Showed Good Touches – Leeds United Youth Boss Hails 16-Year-Old

 




Leeds United Under-23 boss Jason Blunt is delighted with how 16-year-old Jack Clarke performed in a 1-1 draw against Huddersfield Town.

Blunt's men had been leading in the fixture at Leeds' Thorp Arch training ground, but were left disappointed when Huddersfield popped up with a last minute leveller to take home a share of the spoils.




However, the Under-23s boss was keen to take the positives from the contest – one being how Clarke, just 16 and still at school, acquitted himself.

Blunt told LUTV: "Delighted when we've got a kid who's still at school playing, Jack Clarke.
 


"It's good. It bodes well for the future", the Leeds Under-23 boss continued.

"I thought Jack did extremely well.

"He tired towards the end, but he showed some good touches.

"He's been doing well at Under-16 [level]. He recently stepped up to [Under] 18 [level] so he deserved a reward for playing well on Saturday."

And Blunt says Clarke's age will not count against him, with the youngster set to be rewarded with increased playing time if he continues to perform.

"He's come into the frame and done well.

"If he's good enough, he'll get opportunities."

Leeds have a repuation for developing young talents and fast-tracking them into the first team squad.

And at just 16, Clarke will be looking to take the next step by featuring on a regular basis for the Under-23s.
 