It’s Possible, It Shows I Care – Rangers Star On Signs of Potential Coaching Career

Rangers centre-back Philippe Senderos feels he could well make the move into coaching when he hangs up his boots.



The veteran defender, who counts giants Arsenal and AC Milan amongst his former clubs, joined Rangers on a free transfer in the summer transfer window.











He has struggled for regular game time, though has proven to be popular on the training ground, especially with the young players as he looks to help them develop.



Sanderos has spent time with David Bates and believes that he could well head into coaching at some point.





And he feels the work he does with his team-mates shows that he cares about the club and putting something back.

Asked if he could have a career in coaching, Senderos said on Rangers TV: "That's a possibility.



"I think it [helping the young players in training] shows that I care about the young players, I care about the club, I care about my position in the team, whether I'm playing or not.



"It's what I am about.



"It's not a coincidence. I try and help the team out and be there for my team-mates.



"So if I can do that, it's a positive thing", the centre-back added.



Senderos has featured for Rangers recently and partnered Clint Hill at the back, however he was left out of the matchday squad for the Gers' 2-1 defeat at Dundee on Sunday.

