Leeds United Star Poised For Tuesday Training Return

Charlie Taylor is due to return to training with Leeds United on Tuesday.



The left-back has been out of action with an Achilles injury, picked up against Brentford in December.











His slot has been taken by Italian full-back Gaetano Berardi, who has put in solid performances as the Leeds backline has continued to be one of the tightest in the Championship.



But Taylor is now firmly on the comeback trail and according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, is set to return to training on Tuesday.





Whites head coach Garry Monk said recently that he does not feel it will take Taylor too long to get up to speed once he returns to training as he is a naturally fit player.

However, it is still unclear whether Monk would look to rush him back into action given Berardi's good form in his absence.



Leeds are next in action this coming weekend when they host Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road in a crunch Championship fixture.

