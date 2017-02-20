Leeds United Star Reveals Chris Wood’s Role In Elland Road Arrival

Follow @insidefutbol





Kemar Roofe has revealed he spoke to Chris Wood before making the move to Leeds United in the summer.



The winger-cum-striker completed a switch from Oxford United to Leeds last summer, with the Whites forking out around £3m to take the speedy attacker to Elland Road.











Roofe admits Leeds sold itself in terms of the size of the club, the facilities and the manager in boss Garry Monk, however he also revealed he spoke to Wood.



The forward knew Wood well and had played alongside the New Zealander, something which gave him confidence the pair could link up well.





"I was very excited, just because of the size of the club, the stadium, the training ground and obviously the gaffer", he told LUTV, when asked how he felt when he heard Leeds were keen.

"I knew Woodsy as well, so I knew it would be good to link up with him again as I know his gameplay.



"So I spoke to him as well.



"I think as soon as I heard it was Leeds it was me saying yes", Roofe added.



Roofe took time to settle down at Leeds following his arrival last summer, but the forward is now a key part of Monk's plans as the Whites look to nail down a spot in the playoffs.

