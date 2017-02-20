XRegister
06 October 2016

20/02/2017 - 14:12 GMT

Lucas Perez Isn’t Happy, Arsene Wenger Departure Wouldn’t Matter – Agent Says Exit Looms

 




Lucas Perez's agent claims his client has his heart set on leaving Arsenal this summer as he has been repeatedly snubbed by boss Arsene Wenger.

The Gunners moved to sign the Spanish striker from Deportivo La Coruna last summer, but Wenger has given Perez little in the way of playing time.




The Arsenal manager prefers other options going forward and Perez has been forced to kick his heels on the bench and on occasion, even watch from the stands.

As such, the striker is thinking about a future away from Arsenal, his agent Rodrigo Fernandez Llovelle says.
 


"Look, the truth is that Lucas wants to leave at all costs as he is not happy at Arsenal, he is not settled and has had no opportunity to play and show himself", Fernandez Llovelle told Italian outlet Calcio Mercato.

And the Spaniard's agent insists that his client's view will not even change if Wenger is replaced as manager in the summer, which appears to be an increasing possibility.

"No matter who is the coach in the future, we want to go

"The player must have the opportunity to play."

Perez scored 17 goals for Deportivo La Coruna in the difficult environment of La Liga last term, but Wenger still appears unconvinced of his qualites.

And with the striker set to turn 29 years old in September, he is desperate to play on a regular basis.
 