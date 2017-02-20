XRegister
06 October 2016

20/02/2017 - 18:57 GMT

Lucas Perez Starts – Arsenal Team vs Sutton United Confirmed

 




Fixture: Sutton United vs Arsenal
Competition: FA Cup
Kick-off: 19:55 (UK time)

Arsenal have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to take on non-league outfit Sutton United in an FA Cup tie this evening.

Sutton United used home advantage in the last round to knock out high flying Championship outfit Leeds United and will hope to repeat the trick against Arsenal tonight. They face a wounded Gunners side, with Arsenal having lost 5-1 away at Bayern Munich in the Champions League in midweek.




Under pressure Gunners manager Arsene Wenger will be desperate to avoid a slip-up against the non-league club and selects David Ospina between the sticks, with Shkodran Mustafi and Rob Holding the central defensive pairing ahead of the goalkeeper. Mohamed Elneny and Granit Xhaka line up in midfield, while behind striker Theo Walcott are Lucas Perez, Jeff Reine-Adelaide and Alex Iwobi.

From the bench, the Frenchman can call for Mathieu Debuchy and Per Mertesacker, as experienced defensive options, while Alexis Sanchez is also available.

 


Arsenal Team vs Sutton United

Ospina, Paulista, Mustafi, Holding, Monreal, Elneny, Xhaka, Perez, Reine-Adelaide, Iwobi, Walcott

Substitutes: Martinez, Debuchy, Mertesacker, Gibbs, Maitland-Niles, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sanchez
 