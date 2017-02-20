Nice To Be Back At Craven Cottage Admits Spurs Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Mousa Dembele has explained that it felt nice to return to his former stomping ground, with the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder thanking both sets of fans for their support during Spurs’ 3-0 win over Fulham in the FA Cup at Craven Cottage on Sunday.



The Belgium international, who was snapped up by the Cottagers from AZ Alkmaar in 2010, stayed two years at the now Championship outfit before joining Tottenham in 2012.











Dembele received a warm welcome upon his return to his former club, who were brushed aside by Mauricio Pochettino’s men, courtesy of Harry Kane’s hat-trick.



And the 29-year-old, who was delighted with his side progressing in the domestic cup competition, stated it felt nice to be back at Fulham as he enjoyed the support of both the home fans and the Spurs faithful.





“Happy to win today and go to the next round”, he tweeted.

“Thanks for the support of both the Spurs and Fulham fans.



“Nice to be back.”



Dembele, whose present contract with Spurs runs until 2019, has thus far made 24 appearances in all competitions this season, managing an assist.

