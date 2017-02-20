Now To Reach Next Round of Europa League – Spurs Star Sets Sights On Another Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has revealed that his team are aiming to use the win over Fulham as a stepping stone in order to turn things around against Gent in the Europa League on Thursday.



The Lilywhites were 3-0 winners against the Championship side at the weekend in the FA Cup thus setting up a date with Millwall in the quarter-finals of the tournament.











The focus though now shifts to Europe where the Londoners will face Belgium outfit Gent in the second leg of their round of 32 tie at Wembley on Thursday.



Mauricio Pochettino's side will face an uphill task after losing the first leg 1-0 in Belgium and the 27-year-old feels that the Fulham win could be used as a springboard in order to go on and win again on Thursday.





While speaking about the Europa League fixture on Thursday, the Belgian was quoted as saying by ITV: "The next goal is go through to the next round of the Europa League.

"We're looking forward to that, to change the game we played last Thursday, get a good result and get to the next round.



"If you lose two times in a row it's good to have a good game again.



"We played well and go to the next round.



"[We] talked to each other, after the game in the Europa League, and said 'Yeah, we have to change'.



"We know everybody's trying, but trying to get the good feeling back – one way is to work very hard – and try to change as quickly as possible. We showed the desire is there."



Since being knocked out of group stage of the Champions League, Tottenham's hopes for European glory now rest with the Europa League.






