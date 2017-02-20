Other Sides Play Against Us Like We Play Against Celtic – Rangers Caretaker Graeme Murty

Follow @insidefutbol





Caretaker Rangers manager Graeme Murty feels that clubs up their intensity against the Gers when they are in town in the same way the Gers do when Celtic visit Ibrox.



Murty is in temporary charge at Rangers following the departure of Mark Warburton, but saw his side go down to a damaging 2-1 defeat away at Dundee on Sunday, leaving the Gers 30 points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic.











The Under-20s boss feels that teams up their game when Rangers are in town and drew comparisons with how Rangers themselves up the tempo when rivals Celtic visit.



" I can’t talk about anything before this game [against Dundee], but whenever Rangers run into town there’s an expectation and there is an intensity that goes up from the opposition", Murty told Rangers TV.





"I would suggest that it’s very similar to when Celtic came to us, in the fact of the way we started the game. We got right in their faces, put them on the back foot and really took the game to them. I thought it was an excellent start", Murty explained.

"We need to match that intensity when we are playing other teams and actually impose our intensity upon them rather than accepting what they are going to give us."



And Murty is expecting more of the same when he takes his Rangers side to Inverness on Friday, with high intensity from the opposition expected by the youth boss.



"I can’t see it anything but the same when we go to Inverness. They are going to be in our faces, they are going to look at us and say ‘We’ve an opportunity to upset people.’



"Playing for Rangers you have to accept that, you have to actually relish the fact that they are going to come and give us it and then say ‘Right, fine, we’re still going to play, we’re still going to be brave and we’re going to match everything you’ve got and we’re going to be better than you'", Murty added.



Rangers have now slipped to six points behind second placed Aberdeen in the Premiership standings and still have to travel to Aberdeen before the end of April.



The Gers also have a clash with Celtic set for 12th March, but it remains to be seen whether Murty will still be in charge when the crunch game arrives.

