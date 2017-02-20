PHOTO: Resilience – Out-of-favour Leeds United Star Vows Not To Give Up

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United goalkeeper Marco Silvestri has vowed to keep working hard and recover from losing his spot in the side this season.



Silvestri was the first choice goalkeeper at Leeds until last summer when Garry Monk took over and brought Rob Green in.











The Italian was even sent home early from Leeds' pre-season training camp in Ireland as the Whites looked to ship him out.



But Silvestri stayed put at Elland Road and has been operating as Green's understudy, something which means his game time has been limited this term .





And Silvestri has vowed to bounce back and keep working to be stronger, posting an image of himself with Leeds.

He wrote: "A person who falls and gets back up is much stronger than a person who never fell."



Silvestri arrived at Leeds in the summer of 2014 as a highly rated prospect, but a number of gaffes led to some Whites fans to have doubts about his abilities.



Green has nailed down the number 1 spot at Elland Road this season and is tipped to continue in the role next term, something which may place a question mark over Silvestri's future.

