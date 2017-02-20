XRegister
X
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/02/2017 - 14:47 GMT

Rangers Hold Director of Football Talks With Championship Side’s Head of Operations

 




Rangers have discussed the director of football role at the club with Brentford head of football operations Robert Rowan, according to STV.

The Gers are stepping up on their search for a new manager and a director of football, with a sense of urgency following Sunday's 2-1 defeat away at Dundee.




The Scottish giants have already held talks with Southampton director of scouting Ross Wilson, while Tottenham Hotspur's head of recruitment Paul Mitchell, who is serving his notice, has also been mooted as a possibility.

Now Brentford's Rowan has held talks with the Gers over the director of football role.
 


Rangers are expected to kick off formal interviews for the director of football and manager posts this week.

The Ibrox outfit are taking advantage of Mark Warburton's departure as manager to shake up the football department.

Alex McLeish, Derek McInnes, Alan Pardew and Frank de Boer have all been linked with the managerial role at Ibrox.
 