Rangers Press Accelerator On Talks With Manager And Director of Football Candidates

Rangers are pressing the accelerator on their search for a new manager and a director of football in the wake of Sunday's defeat at Dundee, according to Press Association Sport.



The Gers are currently without a manager following the departure of Mark Warburton from his post; Under-20s boss Graeme Murty is filling in on a temporary basis and saw his side go down at Dens Park on Sunday.











Rangers were poor in the Scottish Premiership encounter and concern is now growing amongst fans that they may not be able to finish second behind Celtic.



The Gers board are now swinging into action and have already started to interview candidates for the manager's role and a director of football position.





The Scottish giants will continue with their meetings in London over the coming days as they look to make appointments.

Southampton's director of recruitment and scouting, Ross Wilson, has already had talks with Rangers over the director of football post.



Alex McLeish is still favourite to take the manager's job, though ex-Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew and Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes are increasingly mooted as possible contenders.



Ex-Inter and Ajax coach Frank de Boer has admitted he will talk to Rangers, but insists he will only return to management in the summer.

