20/02/2017 - 17:43 GMT

Tottenham Hotspur Starlet Identifies Recipe For Personal Success

 




Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks believes that the manager's trust, combined with an increasing number of opportunities, have done him world of good.

The youngster marked his third start in the FA Cup with an impressive performance as Spurs beat Fulham to book a place in the quarter-finals of the tournament.




It was not the first such occasion when the 21-year-old has earned applause for his performance, with manager Mauricio Pochettino time and again speaking about how impressed he has been with the academy graduate.

Winks on his part recognises the support he has got from his manager so far and insists that it is Pochettino who has helped his self belief by giving him opportunities.
 


A young player starting off with his career always needs that bit of support from their manager, he feels, and Winks insists that his progress has largely been due to that.  

"I think it's opportunities and belief.

"If you get opportunities, you believe in yourself and you go out there and show it then that's it", Winks told his club's official website.

"The most important thing is the manager's trust – he gives me opportunities, he lets me go out there and play and as young player that's all you want really."
 