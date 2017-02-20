Wouldn’t Be At Rangers If He Wasn’t Good Enough – Gers Defender Backs Youngster

Follow @insidefutbol





Philippe Senderos has heaped praise on David Bates, but explained that the young Rangers defender still has a lot of scope for improvement.



The 20-year-old joined Rangers from Raith Rovers initially on a development loan deal last summer before the Gers decided to make the move permanent in January.











Bates, who is yet to make his first team debut for Rangers, previously revealed that Senderos has taken him under his wing, with the Switzerland international helping him work extra after training.



And Senderos thinks Bates deserves all the credit for receiving his Rangers contract as he backed the youngster to have a successful career.





However, the former Arsenal man was quick to add that Bates has still a lot to improve upon, given his tender age.

“I try to work with Bates”, Senderos told Rangers TV.



“He’s a very good lad, he works hard and all credit should go to him.



“He has been wanting to put in the work and he got his contract himself.



“I try to pass on my experience as much as I can when the person in front of you would like to receive it.



“Of course [he can have a good career]. He wouldn’t be at Rangers if he didn’t have that.



“But there is a lot to improve in every single player and especially at his age.”



Bates, whose present contract with Rangers runs until 2018, previously spent time on loan at East Stirlingshire and Brechin City during his spell at Raith Rovers.

