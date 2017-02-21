Chelsea and Manchester United Target Open To Paris Saint-Germain Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United and Chelsea target Tiemoue Bakayoko admits that he would not mind joining Paris Saint-Germain if the opportunity presents itself.



The 22-year-old defensive midfielder has caught the eye of many observers with his performances for Monaco over the last couple of seasons and he has attracted interest from a few big wigs of European football.











Both Chelsea and Manchester United have their prying eyes on the French midfielder and Monaco are reportedly preparing to sell the player during the summer transfer window.



But it seems the Premier League clubs could lose out to French champions PSG if they show an interest in Bakayoko as the player admits that he might not mind moving to the Parc des Princes in the near future.





Speaking to French daily Le Parisien, Bakayoko said about the prospect of joining PSG: “I was born and lived all my youth in Paris.

“If the opportunity presents itself, I will not refuse signing for PSG.”



However, Bakayoko insists he is not angling for a move and is happy at Monaco.



He added: "But I am only 22 years old. I feel very good at Monaco."



Bakayoko has a contract until 2019 with Monaco and has played a key role in helping the principality outfit to rise to the top of the Ligue 1 table this season.

