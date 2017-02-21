Chelsea Book Trip For Scout To Watch Liverpool Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are sending a scout to check on Liverpool target Ivan Perisic this coming weekend, with the winger's Inter side set to host Roma at the San Siro.



Perisic is turning heads with his performances for the Nerazzurri and is expected to be in action in the Serie A clash.











The Croatian has already been linked with Liverpool and Arsenal, but Inter have set their stall out early in vowing he will not be sold and claiming he does not want to leave.



But that has not stopped interest in Perisic and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Chelsea will have a scout taking in his performance at the San Siro this weekend.





The Blues are looking at players to consider signing in the summer and it appears Perisic is on their radar.

Inter snapped Perisic up from Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg in 2015 and he has quickly established himself at the Serie A side.



The 28-year-old has made 29 appearances across all competitions for Inter this season, scoring seven goals and providing his team-mates with six assists.

