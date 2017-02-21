He Has Big Responsibility – Liverpool Legend On Key Reds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend David Fairclough believes Roberto Firmino is “very much integral” to the Reds’ attack as he identified the Brazilian as the club’s main man.



The 25-year-old, who joined Liverpool from Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim in 2015, has been in fine form in the present campaign.











He has thus far made 30 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring nine times and setting up three goals.



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has often deployed Firmino as the main man up front, with the Brazil international linking well with Sadio Mane and Philippe Coutinho.





And Fairclough is of the opinion that Firmino is one of the most vital players for Liverpool on the attacking front.

"I think if he's the lead man – and obviously he's the focal point because he plays in that central role – then he has a big responsibility”, Fairclough told the club’s official site.



"We get a lot from that, either bringing about goalmouth action or holding up the ball and bringing others into play.



"The link play with Mane and Coutinho is really vital, and those three when they're firing on all cylinders are a really attractive package. He's very much integral."



Firmino, whose present contract with Liverpool runs until the summer of 2020, has so far turned out 79 times for the Anfield outfit, netting 20 times and providing 17 assists.



He also has 13 caps and five goals for Brazil to his name.

