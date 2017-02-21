He’s Definitely Developed – Celtic Legend Highlights Bhoys Star’s Progress

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic star Tom Boyd is of the opinion that Stuart Armstrong has definitely developed as a player this season.



The midfielder, who joined Celtic from Dundee United in February 2015, has been in fine form for the Bhoys in the present campaign.











He has thus far made 32 appearances in all competitions for Celtic this term, scoring nine times and setting up six gaols.



Armstrong came on at half-time during the Hoops’ 2-0 win over Motherwell at the weekend after missing the previous four games in all competitions with a hamstring injury.





And Boyd, who is certain about Armstrong’s development this season, believes the 24-year-old has benefitted from playing further up the pitch under the guidance of new Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers.

“The way Stuart has been playing, he has certainly developed”, Bhoys legend Boyd told Celtic TV.



“He is certainly enjoying the role that has been given to him.



“He was previously playing alongside Scott Brown, but due to Tom Rogic’s injury now as well, he is and probably will play in a more advanced role and Nir Bitton will be doing the holding role.”



Armstrong, whose present contract with Celtic runs until the summer of 2018, scored six goals and provided 12 assists in 56 games prior to the start of the 2016/17 campaign.

