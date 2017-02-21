XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/02/2017 - 11:55 GMT

He’s Definitely Developed – Celtic Legend Highlights Bhoys Star’s Progress

 




Former Celtic star Tom Boyd is of the opinion that Stuart Armstrong has definitely developed as a player this season.

The midfielder, who joined Celtic from Dundee United in February 2015, has been in fine form for the Bhoys in the present campaign.




He has thus far made 32 appearances in all competitions for Celtic this term, scoring nine times and setting up six gaols.

Armstrong came on at half-time during the Hoops’ 2-0 win over Motherwell at the weekend after missing the previous four games in all competitions with a hamstring injury.
 


And Boyd, who is certain about Armstrong’s development this season, believes the 24-year-old has benefitted from playing further up the pitch under the guidance of new Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers.

“The way Stuart has been playing, he has certainly developed”, Bhoys legend Boyd told Celtic TV.

“He is certainly enjoying the role that has been given to him.

“He was previously playing alongside Scott Brown, but due to Tom Rogic’s injury now as well, he is and probably will play in a more advanced role and Nir Bitton will be doing the holding role.”

Armstrong, whose present contract with Celtic runs until the summer of 2018, scored six goals and provided 12 assists in 56 games prior to the start of the 2016/17 campaign.
 